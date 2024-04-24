‘I am excited to work with Madhavan for the first time,’ says Sai Dhanshika

CHENNAI: Sai Dhanshika, who was last seen in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Laabam (2021), is returning to the big screens with The Proof. The upcoming film marks the directorial debut of choreographer I Radhika. The actor reveals that Radhika used to choreograph a number of films and television shows she appeared in.

“We bonded together after she choreographed a song for me in the 2015 film Thiranthidu Seese.” And when Radhika approached Dhanshika over a film project, the actor agreed to it immediately. “As actors, there are films you decide to do for your friends and colleagues. For example, I did Laabam with my Peranmai director, SP Jananathan, in 2021, and now there is The Proof.”

The actor further shares that Radhika chose her for the role not just because of their friendship but because the director was impressed with her work ethic. “She took note of how I would often work out soon after pack-up, no matter what time it was. I would also learn my lines by heart the night before. She understands my unwavering commitment to a project, which partly explains why I am part of The Proof,” says Dhanshika.

The actor’s work ethic is all the more pronounced in the way she chooses her projects. Even as her filmography is dotted with many ups and downs, Dhansika is known for carefully hunting down diverse roles. “Many approached me after films like Aravaan, Paradesi, Kabali, and Iruttu, but I did not want to keep playing the same characters as I would lose the drive if I became repetitive. And if I wanted to do three or four back-to-back films in a year, I would have agreed to do more heroine-oriented films. But I did not want to do the same thing again and again,” says the actor.

Dhanshika is also making her web series debut with Aintham Vedam for Zee5. The actor once had apprehensions about this format but the pandemic changed all of that. “When I saw many actors being part of web series with great content and plenty of scope for performance during the pandemic, it piqued my interest as well. As a young actor, I always wanted to see myself on the big screen, but a web series is an interesting diversion that offers you great scope in terms of characterisation and performance,” the actor says.