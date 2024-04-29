Good comedy is not always well appreciated: Director-actor Sundar C

‘Kalakalappu 3 is in the works’

otwithstanding public validation and support, Sundar C continues to write comedy, solely driven by his self-interest. “It is easy to make a commercial film, but it takes ten times more effort to write humour. I am planning to make Kalakalappu 3 which will again be an entertainer. With other films, you might not get instant reactions from the audience, but when they laugh at comedy, all the pain you have undergone to make this vanishes in a moment. This is what all of us yearn for.”

Thinking like an audience while working on his script helped Sundar C to strike the right balance between an invigorating storyline and quirky comedy. But how does he start writing his story? “It can be a spark of an idea or an inspiration from something. Sometimes the start of an idea and the end of it will never make sense. That one line can come from anywhere. Another important detail is writing an interesting interval moment. If both work, then the script comes automatically,” he explains.

Sundar C was in his late 20s when he directed his first film Murai Maman in 1995 and is one of the youngest to direct Rajinikanth in Arunachalam. Fast forwarding 30 years, the veteran says he didn’t have any responsibilities or fear at that time. “I worked with my set of friends in my first film. It was a fun journey, but we were sincere and hardworking. We were constantly hustling and didn’t have time to think or process about the challenges,” he says. It was those early experiences that shaped him as a versatile filmmaker.

“Maybe not having those fears was seen in my films. When heroism and sentiment-loaded films were at their peak my hero characters would be irresponsible. In Ullathai Allitha, there was little story value. I saw actor Rambha for the first time on the shooting spot. She was finalised as the female lead just two days before the first day of the shoot. I would also reject big films with popular heroes. When I look back, I was surprised at how I pulled it off.”

Reflecting back on his career has always evoked a sense of nostalgia for the filmmaker, but given an opportunity, he says he would not change anything from his films. “Once I complete a film, I would take it out of my system. I get detached from it. Otherwise, we cannot concentrate on the next film. When I come across the film or any scene, I would only watch it as an audience,” he says.

On films that have been in the cans for some time now, Sundar C gets candid. He says, “With criticisms, there is a small sadness that resides for a few days, but when films don’t see the light of day, it brings out even more sadness. Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja is a huge entertainer. A scene that I enjoyed the most cherished the most is in that film. I can release it even tomorrow, but I don’t know why the producers are holding it back. My dream project Sangamithra getting delayed is also saddening, but we are all trying to start the project. Hopefully, by the end of this year, the process for it will begin.”

When Sundar is not immersed in writing, acting or directing, he prefers the comforts of home, close to his family. “I am a 100 per cent family person. My wife likes to travel, but after work, I would like to head back home to my sofa and watch something on TV. I have a very small group of friends with whom I catch up every fortnight or so,” he says. For a person whose films and persona are entertaining and full of life, Sundar confesses that he is quite the opposite. “I like my personal space and truth be told, I am a very boring person,” he chuckles.