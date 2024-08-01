Yuvan to produce, compose music for debutant Swineeth S Sukumar’s romantic comedy 'Sweetheart!'

On Sunday, it was announced that Yuvan Shankar Raja is all set to produce and compose music for debutant director Swineeth S Sukumar’s romantic comedy, Sweetheart!, starring Rio Raj in the lead role. Swineeth, who confesses to being a die-hard Yuvan fan, says it is a dream come true to have his idol produce his debut film.

“As the producer, he could have easily chosen five songs that he liked and told me to go ahead. Instead, he gave me a lot of space and always asked what I wanted from my side. Several times, even after composing something we liked, he would still ask if we could try more things. Of course, I’d say yes!”

So, what can one expect from the music in the film? “There are five songs, and it has a contemporary vibe similar to films like Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (2018). When I narrated the story to Yuvan sir, I explained what the characters would be feeling in each scene, and then we didn’t meet for a while. The next time we sat together, I was surprised to see him remember every little detail. He has given a very fresh sound for Sweetheart!”