Sangam to synthesis: Madhan Karky talks about his musical journey

Mudivili is a collection of songs dealing with themes like falling in, maturing in, and falling out of love. Did you take the help of Sangam literature?

Not directly. But it would definitely have an influence on the album. My wife is currently doing a podcast on Natrinai and Kurunthokai that is replete with stories of love, separation, a thalaivi (heroine) expressing how much she misses her thalaivan (hero) to her thozhi (female friend), expressing her desires, and the thozhi trying to console her. Themes on love in those Tamil texts are endless, so having absorbed them, their influence on my album is inevitable.

Describing Mudivili, you said it has influences from Portuguese folk music and K-pop. When did you start having a bug for international music ?

I listened to a lot of international songs when I pursued higher studies in Australia. I had friends from several countries, and I asked them to suggest the 10 best songs from their country so that I could listen to them on my iPod. I like Celtic and Senegalese music, and I wish to bring those sounds to Tamil.

How is a synthesised voice different from one generated by AI ?

With AI, a composer matches the texture of a singer with a sample of another singer, whose voice is heard in the finished product. Synthesis creates a voice from scratch without requiring a singer. You can adjust the base, shrillness, and roundedness according to your needs. In Mudivili, I have a song on teen romance, which needed a tender voice, and one on the romance of an ageing couple, which needed a base voice. I was able to do all of that with this technology.

How has independent music evolved in the Tamil scene since you started off ?

Back in the day, except for Suresh Peters and Hariharan, there weren’t many who did independent music. Now it’s relatively promising, and technology too will help in the emergence of several musicians.

Can you elaborate? Doesn’t technology reduce the need for human effort ?

It does. Imagine someone interested in music but not having contacts or being too introverted. They can make music with technology that generates lyrics and uses synthesised voices and launch their career. On the downside, if I feed 10 songs of mine to AI, it can write the eleventh song just like I do. To avoid it, I need to hone my imagination. In the future, I will have to compete with technology and not with my contemporaries, with my edge being that of exposure to new experiences.

What are your upcoming film projects ?

I have Kanguva, which is nearing its release. I am also working on Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s next, and I have penned lyrics for director Ram’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. I am part of his next project too, which will star Mirchi Shiva. That project has 25 songs, which is a rarity today.