Walk of Fame: Chandini Tamilarasan shares her experience shooting her upcoming thriller 'Amigo'

CHENNAI : When working on her next film, a thriller titled Amigo, actor Chandini Tamilarasan shot her portions entirely in Chennai. “The first schedule of the shoot was a new experience for me. Director Praveen was shooting only my portions, so, apart from the film’s crew, I was the only actor on sets!” says Chandini. She goes on to add, “When there are multiple actors on sets, one can chat with them while the crew is busy setting up the shot. Also, when co-stars have scenes, it means more breaks for the rest of the actors who are not in those shots. But, here, apart from breaks for lighting and camera, I was working constantly since I was the sole actor. Also, multiple actors bring their unique viewpoints with which one can improvise and rehearse. But without any of that, this was something new for me. Moreover, that schedule was shot fully at night, which was also more exhausting.”

However, Chandini enjoyed playing the role of a model in the film. “Being a former Miss Chennai finalist, I have modelling experience. So, for the first time, the prospect of acting in a film as a model, a role with shades of glamour, was exciting for me. Unlike my earlier films, I had to concentrate more on hair and make-up. We also had a lot more costume changes. So I had a lot of fun. For the ramp walk scenes, there were several other girls on set. It felt nice interacting with them, dressing up and looking good in fancy clothes, heels, accessories, and so forth !”she laughs.

On the flip side, for the actor, playing a model also meant paying attention to maintaining a certain weight, working out more and being on a strict diet during the film’s entire shoot.