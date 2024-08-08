‘Andhagan' is one of my career’s best, says Simran

After sharing the screen with Prashanth as the female lead in two films, Kannedhirey Thondrinal and Jodi, Simran took a bold step by portraying the antagonist in Parthen Rasithen, a departure from her usual roles. This daring move, uncommon among her contemporaries, showcased her versatility as an actress. Fast forward two decades and Simran has once again embraced the grey shades with her character in the Andhadhun remake, Andhagan. While her ability to pull off such complex characters is undeniable, Simran remains humble. “After all these years, with cinema being technologically much more advanced, I appreciate Thiagarajan sir’s trust in me to perform the role of the antagonist,” she says, calling her role in the film “one of my career’s best.”
While the opportunity to star in a remake of a National Award-winning film is undeniably enticing, Simran had specific reasons for accepting the role originally portrayed by Tabu in Andhadhun. “I knew the character in Andhagan would be challenging, and that’s what drew me to the project,” she explains. “Working with a director like Thiagarajan sir, would also be another feather in my cap. Given my long-standing relationship with both Prashanth and Thiagarajan sir, there was no reason to turn down the film.” For Priya Anand, stepping into Radhika Apte’s shoes was equally exciting, while the star-studded cast was a major draw. “As an actor, you always look for compelling scripts. Andhagan has a captivating storyline that demands multiple watches. The presence of such a talented cast made the project even more appealing,” she shares.
Director Thiagarajan recently revealed at a press event that he encouraged Simran to step out of her comfort zone for a more intense performance in Andhagan. Simran explains that she embraced his advice to experiment with her character. “A lot of preparation went into understanding my character in Andhagan. Thiagarajan sir pushed me to play the role with greater intensity. He believed it would resonate with the audience and showcase a different side of me,” she says, adding, “The film has been entirely remade to suit the sensibilities of the Tamil audience.” Priya was quick to agree, as she emphasised the distinct approach of the film. “The dialogues and the underlying emotions are completely different from the original.
The emotions with which we delivered a dialogue or performed a scene were completely different from how the actors did it originally,” she states. Having watched multiple versions of the film (Maestro and Bramam), Simran is confident about Andhagan’s freshness. “The significant gap between the original, its remakes, and Andhagan, will work in our favour. We’ve created something truly unique. Thiagarajan sir pushed us all to our limits to ensure Andhagan would stand out as the best version of the film,” she assures.
Simran is no stranger to remakes, having both starred in originals such as Thulladha Manamum Thullum and Narasimha Naidu and reprised her roles in their respective remakes, Nuvvu Vastavani and Ezhumalai. Despite her experience, she admits that the challenges of remakes remain constant. “There’s immense pressure to offer something fresh to the audience, who already have preconceived notions about the character from the original. It’s crucial to infuse your own essence and interpretation and to avoid mere imitation,” she notes.
‘Tamil cinema is missing good women-centric scripts’
Andhagan began filming in 2021 and wrapped up production in 2022. However, the film’s release was delayed by nearly two years due to the pandemic and other factors. For Priya Anand, her last Tamil outing Kasethan Kadavulada was also delayed, while another film titled Sumo is still awaiting release. On the impact of these delays on her career, Priya says, “I’m fortunate that none of my films have been shelved entirely. A film’s release is ultimately a producer’s decision, and my role ends with the completion of shooting.” She then adds, “Kannan sir released Kasethan Kadavulada without informing me. I’m confident Sumo will be released soon, as I believe the delay is a strategic decision. The Andhagan team also opted for a theatrical release, which caused the delay. As an actor, I’m committed to promoting a film, even if its release comes years after shooting.”
At the zenith of her career, Simran was a leading lady not only in Tamil cinema but also in other film industries. Beyond her acting prowess, she gained a reputation as a talented dancer. She recently made a cameo appearance in Aranmanai 4, dancing to the ‘Amman’ song. “Khushbu ma’am invited me for the cameo. With Sundar C directing and Brinda master choreographing, I was more than happy to take up the song, because I was assured of the results. The team’s decision to keep the cameo a surprise was a masterstroke, as a lot of people came to the theatres through positive word-of-mouth,” she says.
Having performed in more than ten special appearance songs, Simran believes that actors should also be held accountable for ‘item songs’ that are accused of objectification. “Being an actor is a responsibility. When actors participate in subpar, vulgar, or objectifying content, the audience has the right to criticise. Ultimately, however, the decision lies with the artist,” she asserts. Priya is eager to chime in and compliment Simran. “No matter what dance step she is made to perform, she can never look vulgar. She is always graceful. I think the intention of the song, the filmmaker and choreographer really matters when it comes to such songs,” she observes.
With a career spanning thirty years, Simran has seen all the ebbs and flows of the film industry. Going forward, she only has one wish for the Tamil film industry. “Tamil cinema is missing good scripts for women. We need good filmmakers to write worthy women-centric scripts for actors like Priya and me. Only then will we be able to deliver our best, and that is what’s missing at the moment. Hindi cinema has slowly started doing such films, and I hope Tamil cinema hops on the bandwagon soon.”