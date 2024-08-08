‘Andhagan' is one of my career’s best, says Simran

After sharing the screen with Prashanth as the female lead in two films, Kannedhirey Thondrinal and Jodi, Simran took a bold step by portraying the antagonist in Parthen Rasithen, a departure from her usual roles. This daring move, uncommon among her contemporaries, showcased her versatility as an actress. Fast forward two decades and Simran has once again embraced the grey shades with her character in the Andhadhun remake, Andhagan. While her ability to pull off such complex characters is undeniable, Simran remains humble. “After all these years, with cinema being technologically much more advanced, I appreciate Thiagarajan sir’s trust in me to perform the role of the antagonist,” she says, calling her role in the film “one of my career’s best.”

While the opportunity to star in a remake of a National Award-winning film is undeniably enticing, Simran had specific reasons for accepting the role originally portrayed by Tabu in Andhadhun. “I knew the character in Andhagan would be challenging, and that’s what drew me to the project,” she explains. “Working with a director like Thiagarajan sir, would also be another feather in my cap. Given my long-standing relationship with both Prashanth and Thiagarajan sir, there was no reason to turn down the film.” For Priya Anand, stepping into Radhika Apte’s shoes was equally exciting, while the star-studded cast was a major draw. “As an actor, you always look for compelling scripts. Andhagan has a captivating storyline that demands multiple watches. The presence of such a talented cast made the project even more appealing,” she shares.

Director Thiagarajan recently revealed at a press event that he encouraged Simran to step out of her comfort zone for a more intense performance in Andhagan. Simran explains that she embraced his advice to experiment with her character. “A lot of preparation went into understanding my character in Andhagan. Thiagarajan sir pushed me to play the role with greater intensity. He believed it would resonate with the audience and showcase a different side of me,” she says, adding, “The film has been entirely remade to suit the sensibilities of the Tamil audience.” Priya was quick to agree, as she emphasised the distinct approach of the film. “The dialogues and the underlying emotions are completely different from the original.