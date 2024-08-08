Arya’s Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film launched

On Wednesday, actor Arya’s new Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film was launched in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. It is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and scripted by Murali Gopy.

The writer-director duo had previously collaborated on Tiyaan (2017), headlined by Prithviraj, Indrajith and Murali. Jiyen, who has also made films like College Days (2010) and Kaanchi (2013), debuted in Tamil last year with the RJ Balaji-starrer Run Baby Run.

His upcoming film with Arya also stars Santhy Balachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saritha Kukku, Indrans, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Appani Sarath, Sabumon Abdusamad, and a bunch of actors from Tamil, Kannada and Telugu industries. It is produced by S Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studio.

Arya, last seen in a cameo appearance in Santhosh P Jayakumar’s The Boys, had recently completed filming for Manu Anand’s Mr X, an action drama, co-starring Manju Warrier and Gautham Karthik. The actor’s last Malayalam outing was Pathinettam Padi (2019), which also had him as one of the producers. Recently, he also co-produced Kunchacko Boban’s Grrr.

Meanwhile, the shoot for Empuraan, Murali Gopy’s other upcoming film as writer, is progressing. The Mohanlal-starrer, directed by Prithviraj, is the much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer (2019).