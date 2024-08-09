Vijay starrer 'GOAT' to release in IMAX

Vijay's upcoming outing, The Greatest of All Time, or GOAT, is all set to release in the IMAX format as well, the makers announced on Thursday. The film, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, is also set to have a release in Telugu, and Hindi apart from Tamil.

GOAT stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sneha as female leads. Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Laila, Prabhudeva, Mohan, and Jayaram are also part of the ensemble cast, as are Venkat Prabhu's frequent collaborators Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajai Raj, and Aravind Akash. The late actor and politician Vijayakanth will appear in the film with the help of AI technology.

GOAT has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, editing by Venkat Raajen, art direction by Rajeevan, and action choreography by Dileep Subbarayan. Archana Kalpathi has produced the film under the AGS Entertainment banner.

GOAT is all set to hit theatres on September 5.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)