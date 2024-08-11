Biju Menon onboard Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss film

Actor Biju Menon is the latest addition to the ensemble of Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss' next, which is interchangeably called SKxARM and SK23.

Recently, Vikranth and Vidyut Jammwal joined the star cast, with the latter roped in to play the antagonist.

Notably, SK23 will be Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with director Murugadoss, although the filmmaker had previously written the former's sports-comedy film Maan Karate, directed by Krish Thirukumaran. The team recently began shooting the second schedule of the film.