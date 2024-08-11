'Thangalaan' releasing on August 15 is not a coincidence: Parvathy on art being political

The much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram-starrer directed by none other than Pa Ranjith is set to release this week. The well-known Indian filmmaker is known for his political stance and his works (Madras, 2014; Sarpatta Parambarai, 2021; Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, 2022) reflect the same.
At the recent audio launch of the film in Chennai that took place on August 5, noted actor-activist Parvathy Thiruvothu was vocal about her support for Ranjith’s brand of cinema. “Cinema may be entertainment or a blockbuster. But whatever we do is still political. There’s no such thing as apolitical. It’s no coincidence that the film is releasing on August 15 [Independence Day],” she said.
She further added how we use the words ‘freedom’ or ‘oppression’ very loosely but must keep educating ourselves on why inequality exists, even if it makes us uncomfortable. "The personal is political. Art is political. For this, Ranjith is leading an army and I am happy to be your soldier," she added.
Her speech got a thunderous response and has been received with a lot of warmth by netizens. Many of them remarked that it is with such clarity that truly makes cinema an important tool for societal change.
Parvathy further stated that it was her longtime dream to act in Pa Ranjith's film. “It was written somewhere that I should play the role of Gangamma,” she remarked.
Thangalaan is a period drama set in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) of colonial India. The film traces the beginnings of the gold mining in the region and how systemic oppression became an angst.
Backed by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, Neelam Productions, and Jio Studios, this political period drama also stars Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and Daniel Caltagirone in significant roles. With music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK, Thangalaan is slated for a theatrical release on Thursday, August 15.