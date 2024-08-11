'Thangalaan' releasing on August 15 is not a coincidence: Parvathy on art being political

The much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram-starrer directed by none other than Pa Ranjith is set to release this week. The well-known Indian filmmaker is known for his political stance and his works (Madras, 2014; Sarpatta Parambarai, 2021; Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, 2022) reflect the same.

At the recent audio launch of the film in Chennai that took place on August 5, noted actor-activist Parvathy Thiruvothu was vocal about her support for Ranjith’s brand of cinema. “Cinema may be entertainment or a blockbuster. But whatever we do is still political. There’s no such thing as apolitical. It’s no coincidence that the film is releasing on August 15 [Independence Day],” she said.

She further added how we use the words ‘freedom’ or ‘oppression’ very loosely but must keep educating ourselves on why inequality exists, even if it makes us uncomfortable. "The personal is political. Art is political. For this, Ranjith is leading an army and I am happy to be your soldier," she added.