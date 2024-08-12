I’m having fun in the Tamil industry: Nimisha Sajayan's next titled 'Enna Vilai'

Nayattu star Nimisha Sajayan is all set to join hands with National Award-winning screenwriter Sanjeev Pazhoor for her next, titled Enna Vilai. The film marks the directorial debut of Sanjeev, who has previously written scripts for films like Thondi Muthalum Dhriksakshiyum, for which he won the National Award and Kerala State Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Nimisha spoke about how her character in the film will be challenging, and shared how she said ‘yes’ to the film because of the script. "it’s more about playing a character that adds essence to the to the story than about playing a lead," she mentioned.

Additionally, the Malik actor added that she is having fun in the Tamil industry right now. "I’m getting a variety of characters and I’m enjoying it. The people here are welcoming. I don’t view Malayalam or Tamil as separate languages. For me, it’s about people coming together to create something special and not about the language," she stressed.

Enna Vilai, a Tamil film that will have a pan-Indian release, is billed to be a family drama laced with thriller elements. The story revolves around a fishing community in Rameshwaram with Karunaas playing the male lead.

It is backed by Githesh V of Kamalalaya Films, and will feature music composed by Sam CS, camera work by Alby Antony and editing by Sreejith Sarang. Principal photography for the film has commenced, with the first schedule already wrapped up in Rameswaram.

The second schedule is now underway, following a simple pooja ceremony, and will be shot in Gokulam Studios, various locations in Chennai, and Ramoji Film City, with plans to complete the entire shoot by the end of August.

The Great Indian Kitchen (TGIK) actor who gave back-to-back hits with Chittha and Jigarthanda Double X last year, was recently seen in Mission: Chapter 1, Lantrani and Poacher. Coming up, she has Dabba Cartel, DNA co-starring Atharvaa and director Onir's We Are in the pipeline.

