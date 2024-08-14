War for a bar in 'Saala'

After 19 years in the film industry, and after working on his debut film for four years, SD Manipaul is all set to release his upcoming action thriller, Saala. The director says he took the script to over 50 prospective production houses before People Media Factory agreed to produce the film.

“I worked with director Prabhu Solomon as co-director for eight years. His films are largely devoid of action sequences, contrary to Saala.” However, Manipaul says that the action in Saala is not just for mainstream appeal but will have a strong story-related reason behind them. “Every stunt sequence was written in full detail at the scripting stage,” he says.

On asking how the idea of Saala, which revolves around ‘a war for a bar,’ came about, Manipaul reveals, “It started with a news article I read a few years ago. I spoke to the then-Assistant Commissioner of Police and got his insights. After that, I worked as a server in a bar for three months to understand the customers, the supply chain, the difference between each spirit, and the politics. I also spoke to people involved in the tender process for bars.”

The result of all this is a film that will follow a unique approach to portraying alcoholism, says Manipaul. “The film isn’t preachy; the anti-alcohol sentiment is conveyed through visuals rather than lectures about the health hazards of drinking.

Debutant Reshma’s character, who is a social activist against alcohol and bars, will be the backbone of the story. The last forty minutes will be very impactful.” The film, which revolves around two gangs fighting over the tender for a popular bar in Royapuram, has been shot in and around North Madras.

On working with Dheeran, who also makes his debut playing the lead character in the film, Manipaul says, “Dheeran worked hard for eight months before we went to shoot.

He would wake up, hit the gym, attend acting workshops, go to stunt classes, and finally attend dance training.” So, what are the challenges when the director as well as both leads are new? “Finding screens. Saala is releasing in between mammoth films like Thangalaan, Demonte Colony 2, and GOAT. Three other films are releasing on the same date as well. Within these constraints, we must give a hit. Once the film reaches the masses, it will catch on, but taking it to them is painstaking.”

Saala is currently scheduled to be released on August 23.