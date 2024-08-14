‘We have plans for Demonte Colony 3 and 4’: Arulnithi

Actor Arulnithi still fondly remembers the time he watched Conjuring (2013) in a packed theatre. “When the ghost entered the screen, people were whistling and hooting. This is the kind of response you would expect for a mass hero, but here it was for the ghost. It is one way of getting excited for the fear that you are going to feel,” he recalls with a smile plastered on his face. Interestingly, just two years later, his horror-thriller Demonte Colony went on to become a similar hit among audiences and fans of the genre. The film is now moving onto the next stage to untie and tie all the loose ends through a sequel, Demonte Colony 2, even as the legacy of the first film holds its base strongly.

“When the first part was released, I used to watch it in nearly 50 different theatres to gauge the audience’s response. People saw it as a full-fledged horror film that naturally incorporated humour, without it feeling forced. It provided them with a sense of relief,” he notes. Although the first part earned accolades for the story and performances, the sequel was an idea that charted its own course in the last nine years.

“I requested director Ajay Gnanamuthu for a sequel many times. But he was clear in his view. He told me that he was waiting for the right story to begin the project. Since the original film gained critical accolades, this shouldn’t look like it was made to capitalise on the original’s popularity. While there was a promising business angle to it, we were also careful to not disappoint fans of the first part, especially when they are equating it to classic horror hits like Maya, Yaavarum Nalam, and Eeram,” he explains.

When the idea finally struck the filmmaker, he expanded it to fit in a third part and a fourth as well. “He told me that the team would work on the sequel first. Subsequently, depending on its success, we would make the third and fourth part,” he adds.

Arulnithi assures that, like the first film, the sequel will also end on a high note with a cliffhanger that sets up the third instalment. “CGI plays a significant role in Demonte Colony 2, with nearly 70 per cent of the film relying on it, which is why the post-production took so long.