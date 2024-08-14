‘We have plans for Demonte Colony 3 and 4’: Arulnithi

Actor Arulnithi still fondly remembers the time he watched Conjuring (2013) in a packed theatre. “When the ghost entered the screen, people were whistling and hooting. This is the kind of response you would expect for a mass hero, but here it was for the ghost. It is one way of getting excited for the fear that you are going to feel,” he recalls with a smile plastered on his face. Interestingly, just two years later, his horror-thriller Demonte Colony went on to become a similar hit among audiences and fans of the genre. The film is now moving onto the next stage to untie and tie all the loose ends through a sequel, Demonte Colony 2, even as the legacy of the first film holds its base strongly.
“When the first part was released, I used to watch it in nearly 50 different theatres to gauge the audience’s response. People saw it as a full-fledged horror film that naturally incorporated humour, without it feeling forced. It provided them with a sense of relief,” he notes. Although the first part earned accolades for the story and performances, the sequel was an idea that charted its own course in the last nine years.
“I requested director Ajay Gnanamuthu for a sequel many times. But he was clear in his view. He told me that he was waiting for the right story to begin the project. Since the original film gained critical accolades, this shouldn’t look like it was made to capitalise on the original’s popularity. While there was a promising business angle to it, we were also careful to not disappoint fans of the first part, especially when they are equating it to classic horror hits like Maya, Yaavarum Nalam, and Eeram,” he explains.
When the idea finally struck the filmmaker, he expanded it to fit in a third part and a fourth as well. “He told me that the team would work on the sequel first. Subsequently, depending on its success, we would make the third and fourth part,” he adds.
Arulnithi assures that, like the first film, the sequel will also end on a high note with a cliffhanger that sets up the third instalment. “CGI plays a significant role in Demonte Colony 2, with nearly 70 per cent of the film relying on it, which is why the post-production took so long.
Similarly, sound and music are crucial in keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, and composer Sam CS has done an exceptional job. The film has been made with the audience’s current sensibilities in mind and will be technically sound,” he says. With the success of re-releases, one wonders why the original film wasn’t released in theatres considering the sequel follows the events of the original film. Arulnithi explains, “There were plans to re-release the film in multiple theatres, of course. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it happen. But people will still be able to enjoy the sequel as there will be a two-minute glimpse from the first film to refresh their memory.”
Although Arulnithi has worked in thrillers and horror films, he admits that he is no fan of the genre and has not caught up on a lot of films and shows from the
genre. “The number of thriller films that I have acted in is more than the number of shows or films I have watched in that genre,” he chuckles and adds, “After Demonte Colony, I received many offers to act in thrillers. After a point, people started asking me why I continue to stick to that genre while a few still think it is my strong zone.”
The actor reveals that he is currently experimenting while trying to pick the right scripts for his career. “It is difficult for me to choose scripts now as I am trying to shift to a different genre. The characters and the story should fit me. I am in the process of listening to various scripts for that. Audiences have watched me in a particular zone for many years now. I cannot drastically change it to something else that wouldn’t connect with them,” he opens up, pointing to his 2023 film Kazhuvethi Moorkkan as an example.
“Even if it was a socially relevant drama, only when we showcase it in a commercial manner, it would reach the audience. In the same way, I am working on a film with director Prabhu Jeyaram of Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam-fame, which will be an out-and-out comedy, which I have not done before.”
Over the years, the actor has reflected on his script choices and evolved his approach to selecting films. “Even when I was acting in thrillers, I was hearing scripts from various genres. At that time, I thought thrillers were my success formula and that it would work out. I was not stepping out of my comfort zone as I felt this was a safe bet,” he ruminates.
Despite this, the actor ensured that his thrillers were distinct from each other—from Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, K-13, and Dejavu, to D Block. “When I had the opportunity, I think I was not ready to make that shift back then. Now, I feel that the time has come to move away from thrillers and upgrade myself. Only when I cater to different sets of audiences, will they want to watch me in theatres when I make a thriller again,” he says.
When asked if he enjoys working in socially conscious films, he affirms, “I would definitely like to, but it should be done in a way that doesn’t hurt anyone or any community. There should be a takeaway for everyone from that film.” Just like his films, Arulnithi’s career has been shaped by valuable lessons from each project. As he enters his 15th year as an actor, he remains eager to learn. “From my first film until now, it has been my directors who have moulded me. Even when I watch others act, I admire how they push themselves beyond the director’s instructions, and I aspire to reach that level. At the same time, I wish that when people look back at my career, they see that I’ve been part of good films,” he says, signing off on a hopeful note.