Films and their shackles

To do a project peacefully, all the parties involved in the project should be on the same page, creatively. A star always gets the space to express his or her opinion to a filmmaker. However, as up-and-coming actors or supporting actors, we are not given the opportunity to voice our opinions about our roles or the film’s scripts. My opinion may be right, wrong, invaluable or useful; it doesn’t even have to be implemented. However, I wish filmmakers were open to listening to the opinion or suggestion of an actor. Filmmakers are largely ready to listen to the suggestions and ideas of a star. As an actor, it would even help me evolve when I have such discussions and I am allowed to express my ideas. I say this on behalf of other actors as well. This is a freedom an actor should have irrespective of how big of an actor they are or how big their part is in the film.

According to me, the most problematic thing right now in the Tamil film industry is the fascination for English. Even the film titles are in English. Sometimes, when they call me to work on a film, I wonder whether the film is an English film or a Tamil film. I could undersdstand if they had found an extraordinary English title but sometimes these films have really plain English titles. When asked why, they say it is for a pan-Indian appeal. If they do this for a big film it is understandable but I don’t understand why they do it for smaller films as well. Our Tamil industry especially has low self-esteem, and I hope they shed that. There was a time when people used films to instil patriotism and love for Tamil culture through film songs but nowadays even Tamil lyricists do not know proper Tamil.

In my opinion, freedom is an illusion. Like any other industry, the cinema industry also doesn’t have a level playing ground. I think any artist will go through some or the other struggle to come up in life. Personally, I feel and wish that an artist or creator should have the freedom to create and explore what they want to. They should be able to do it without any fear or inhibition. Inherently freedom is there for artists to explore and do what they like, but if you ask me, the concept of freedom itself is an illusion. As another wish, I want the industry to get freedom from packages. For example, a film is a package with theatrical release, digital rights, OTT rights, satellite rights, etc. The industry is full of such packages that in some way are a curtailment to freedom. Additionally, it would be great if the media extended more support to films of smaller commercial value.

