Santhosh Narayanan launches music label ‘Rakitaa Entertainment’ to support emerging musical talents

"Through this journey, I came to realise the need for a platform that accelerates the careers of deserving musicians, helping them avoid the long waits and struggles I experienced. This vision has now materialised as Rakitaa Entertainment, a venture l've been nurturing for the past two to three years. Today, on my wedding anniversary. I am immensely proud to officially launch Rakitaa Entertainment."

He added that Rakitaa Entertainment would put musicians first, with a commitment to "transparency in ownership, payments, and long-term support." He further stated that he is in the process of launching a state-of-the-art studio to "empower the artists."

The music label made its debut with the release of two songs by Dhee, 'Can't You Stay A Little Longer' and 'I Wear My Roots Like A Medal'.

Santhosh Narayanan said more updates regarding future projects will be made in the coming days.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)