Santhosh Narayanan launches music label ‘Rakitaa Entertainment’ to support emerging musical talents

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan officially launched a music label, Rakitaa Entertainment, on Friday to provide a platform for emerging musicians.
Santhosh Narayanan launched the platform on the 50th day of Kalki 2898 AD and the 12th year of Pa Ranjith's career with Attakathi, which is also his debut as a music composer.
In a press note, he wrote, "I arrived in Chennai in 2004 as a 20 year old musician, ambitious to make my mark in the music industry. For nearly a decade, I navigated the industry, parched for opportunities, facing countless challenges to showcase my talent. Those early struggles ultimately paved the way for my career as a film composer."
"Through this journey, I came to realise the need for a platform that accelerates the careers of deserving musicians, helping them avoid the long waits and struggles I experienced. This vision has now materialised as Rakitaa Entertainment, a venture l've been nurturing for the past two to three years. Today, on my wedding anniversary. I am immensely proud to officially launch Rakitaa Entertainment."
He added that Rakitaa Entertainment would put musicians first, with a commitment to "transparency in ownership, payments, and long-term support." He further stated that he is in the process of launching a state-of-the-art studio to "empower the artists."
The music label made its debut with the release of two songs by Dhee, 'Can't You Stay A Little Longer' and 'I Wear My Roots Like A Medal'.
Santhosh Narayanan said more updates regarding future projects will be made in the coming days.
