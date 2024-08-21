Reinvented the actor in me after Bagheera misfire, says Sakshi Agarwal

Actor Sakshi Agarwal will make her first silver screen appearance this year in Tamil with Kamaraj Vel’s anthology film, Adharma Kadhaigal, which revolves around the thirst for revenge of four individuals with different stories. With Adharma Kadhaigal being her third anthology in her decade-long career, Sakshi has an interesting take on the format. She says,

“Not that this is my favourite format of storytelling; I like taking up the challenge of playing a character who just has 30 minutes to create an impression among the audience. In a web series or a film, a character takes ample time to develop or reach its peak. But I like the make-it-or-break-it challenge thrown by anthologies.” She further elaborates on her point by calling anthologies a “no-nonsense format.”

On whether the performance of other stories in the anthology affects the overall performance of the film, the actor says, “That’s true, my portion with Vetri was shot at last after the other parts were canned. I didn’t know the other stories, but with the kind of pitch I got from Kamaraj, I was confident he would do a neat job with other stories as well.

With anthologies, you have to take a leap of faith. At the end of the day, I should focus on my character rather than worrying about how the other stories will be received.” She then adds, “Now that I have watched the film fully, I can say confidently that the director has done justice to the faith I had in him.”