‘Like Simran, I would love to explore a variety of roles’: Actor Athulya Ravi

Athulya made her debut with the 2017 film, Kadhal Kan Kattudhe. However, the actor shares that even after seven years, she still feels like she has a lot to learn. “In 2017, I came into the industry without any expectations. First two-three years, I did not know what the industry was like or how it ran. Even now, I am still learning the ropes as an actor,” says Athulya. While she might consider herself a learner, Athulya is still particular about bringing a distinct voice to her roles. “I am very conscious about bringing freshness into my performance, whether it be at the time of performing or dubbing. Even if it is just dubbing, it shouldn’t sound like the dubbing I did for other films.”

About her influences and aspirations, she says, “I want to do different roles as well, such as a village girl. If you look at some of the top actors like Simran and Jyothika, they used to do all kinds of roles, whether commercial or experimental. They even did negative roles. In recent times, actors have been boxed into certain types of roles. I feel that there should not be any barrier and that actors also have to trust their instincts more. If a director approaches you with a new role, why can’t you trust yourself with it too?” says the actor. She goes on to add, “But I am also not in a position to go out and do any role I want. Whatever role comes my way, I will do it if I feel that I can pull it off.”

Athulya also started her career in the Telugu film industry with last year’s Meter, and she is keen on doing more roles in Telugu. “Mythri Movie Makers, who has done Pushpa, launched me in Telugu. Now, I am also doing some Telugu films, for which I have learnt the language by watching films and interviews and interacting with my crew. I continue to learn it even if I make mistakes because I want to dub for my films in Telugu, without relying on prompting,” says the actor.

On why she feels the need to go the extra mile, Athulya explains, “When I started my career in Tamil, it took a long time and it was a bit of a struggle. Now when I go to a new industry, I am treated as a newcomer.

So I want to put in a special effort, and learning Telugu through trial and error is the first step. I am almost there.”