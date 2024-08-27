Pugazh plays an aspiring filmmaker in four signal

Actor-comedian Pugazh headlines the upcoming film Four Signal, which marks the directorial debut of Maheswaran Kesavan. Sharing details on the storyline, Maheswaran, who has worked with director Vasanthabalan for many years, explains, “I travelled by a share auto from Kelambakkam to Thiruvanmiyur regularly. While travelling, I met different individuals daily and their stories inspired me to write the story. It all began with a single thought of how these people would connnect with the auto driver.”

The director goes on to add, “I vividly remember Chennai having four signals many years ago. I also wanted to incorporate the lives of four people travelling along with the driver. Their stories will be told from his point of view.”

According to the director, Pugazh plays an aspiring director who is looking to make his own film. “For his day job, he is a share auto driver who takes the Poonamallee to Nemam route daily. Each of the four characters hops onto the vehicle at each signal and their stories resonate with him. He takes the stories and tries to write a script inspired by them. Whether he can turn it into a film or not forms the crux of the story.”

When asked why he chose Pugazh as the lead, Maheswaran says, “Pugazh is an actor whose roles can connect well with the audience. His role would not be just restricted to playing an auto driver. He should also mingle well with the passengers and have an emotional side, and the audience should feel sympathetic about him. He is an extremely talented actor.”

Apart from Pugazh, Four Signal, which is a romantic drama, also features Aruvi Thirunavukkarasu, Kalloori Vinoth, the late Lollu Sabha Seshu, Sharmila, and Vijay Adhiraj, among others in prominent roles. On the technical front, the film has music by AJ Ali Mirzak, cinematography by Bala Palaniappan, and editing by Priyan. The film is jointly produced by RS Manikandan and Maheswaran Kesavan. It is currently in post-production with dubbing works set to start soon. The makers eye a Diwali release.