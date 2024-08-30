Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 2 gets a release date

The makers of Soori-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2 announced that the film will be released on December 20 this year. Viduthalai Part 1 was released last year to commercial and critical acclaim.

Viduthalai Part 2 will see Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Chethan, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, and Munnar Ramesh reprising their roles from the first film. Additonally, the sequel will also feature Malayalam actor Manju Warrier.

Viduthalai Part 2, which is in the final stages of filming, has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography handled by R Velraj and editing by R Ramar.