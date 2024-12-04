Student seeks Rs 1 crore damages from 'Amaran' producers for displaying his mobile number in film

CHENNAI: Saying that the portrayal of his mobile number as belonging to the heroine of the Tamil film 'Amaran' has caused him mental agony, VV Vaageesan, an engineering student, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking Rs 1 crore and 10 lakh damages from the producers of the movie for infringing upon his right to privacy.

The petitioner said that he has received thousands of domestic and international calls round the clock ever since the movie's release on the eve of Deepavali.

This has affected his normal routine and studies, forcing him to keep the mobile in aeroplane mode always, he said. It has also left him suffering from mental trauma, he added.

The producer and director of the film are responsible for the ordeal and even after bringing the issue to their notice, they did not take action to rectify the blunder of displaying his number in a scene where the heroine throws a crumpled piece of paper to the hero with her number on it, the petitioner stated.

He urged the court to issue directions to Raajkamal Films International and director Rajkumar Periyasamy to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore and 10 lakhs for infringing upon his right to privacy and restrain them from broadcasting the movie through OTT platforms.