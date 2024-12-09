‘I am not a good actor’

When an actor like Kishore, who is rarely seen giving interviews, sits down for a chat, the conversation inevitably starts around why this is a rare occasion. The actor candidly admits that he finds interviews tedious. He explains, “You have to talk about the same thing over and over again.
Other times it becomes a vote of thanks speech about the people you worked with or it becomes a customary exchange of praises with your co-stars.” Kishore turns this refreshing honesty inwards as well, as he confesses to being, “not a very good actor.” Kishore, who gained fame with his performances in critically acclaimed films like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Visaranai, and Vada Chennai, explains why he thinks he is not a good actor,
“I have seen a lot of good actors who contribute a lot to the films they worked in. I work with the director’s vision for my character but some actors go beyond that to add elements to their roles. I know my limitations now and I try to work within those bounds.” He then adds with a laugh, “I am a lazy actor.”
It is no secret that some filmmakers have their favourite collaborators. Apart from his celebrated collaborations with Dhanush, director Vetri Maaran frequently teams up with Kishore. Unsurprisingly, the actor is all set to appear in the director’s upcoming film, Viduthalai Part 2. When asked if, at this point in time, it is an automatic yes for Vetri Maaran?,
Kishore replies, “I think it will always be like that.” With a collaboration that stretches to almost two decades, Kishore observes why he finds Vetri Maaran’s approach to be unique. “Every star has an image and they stay within the confines of that image. Whether it is his actors or himself, Vetri makes sure not to let such conventions get in the way. That is why the audience, as well as actors like myself, trust him.” Kishore notes how such an approach is good for cinema, as it allows the actors and filmmakers to experiment, and lets the audience walk into the theatre with an open mind, free of preconceived notions.
While he is known for playing larger-than-life gangsters, Kishore’s range also extends to relatable characters you might have come across in daily life, as a neighbour or a friend. In the recently released web series, Parachute, he plays a stern, authoritative father to two kids. On how he switches between playing a mentor in Viduthalai Part 2 to then playing a middle-class father, Kishore replies with a smile, “I don’t have a method for either of those roles.” He then light-heartedly adds,
“Sometimes, people come up to me and ask how I act so naturally, and I think to myself, was that acting?” Kishore then goes on to explain, “When a character is written, you get how they react to things, whether they are in a fight or an insult, I absorb how they react to everything and try to emulate that on screen. I am a lazy actor,” he laughs. The actor is also passionate about his off-screen life as a natural farmer. He attributes his observational skills to his farming. “I sit on my farm and observe how nature takes its course throughout the year. You need a lot of patience for that.”
Beyond gangsters and dad-next-door roles, Kishore also gained prominence for his grey-shaded roles. On how he became the go-to actor for morally ambiguous characters, Kishore says, “I think I should give the credit to Vetri for all the grey roles I have been getting.” He then adds that director TJ Gnanavel probably cast him in Vettaiyan specifically because he was known for playing a number of grey roles. “I think if you cast someone who is known for playing a lot of villains, there is no surprise, maybe that is why directors think I am good in grey roles because from Polladhavan to Vettaiyan, I have played a lot of characters who can be perceived as both good and bad,” he says.
Apart from crediting his grey-shaded roles to Vetri Maaran, Kishore goes on to introspect why he has a successful working relationship with the director. “We have common hobbies and our ideologies match as well. That naturally translates to a comfortable working environment.” Expanding on the ideological similarities, “I believe in communism and so does Vetri. In fact, I play a communist leader in Viduthalai Part 2. Vetri even told me that it was the most convincing I have looked on-screen,” he laughs.