‘I am not a good actor’

When an actor like Kishore, who is rarely seen giving interviews, sits down for a chat, the conversation inevitably starts around why this is a rare occasion. The actor candidly admits that he finds interviews tedious. He explains, “You have to talk about the same thing over and over again.

Other times it becomes a vote of thanks speech about the people you worked with or it becomes a customary exchange of praises with your co-stars.” Kishore turns this refreshing honesty inwards as well, as he confesses to being, “not a very good actor.” Kishore, who gained fame with his performances in critically acclaimed films like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Visaranai, and Vada Chennai, explains why he thinks he is not a good actor,

“I have seen a lot of good actors who contribute a lot to the films they worked in. I work with the director’s vision for my character but some actors go beyond that to add elements to their roles. I know my limitations now and I try to work within those bounds.” He then adds with a laugh, “I am a lazy actor.”

It is no secret that some filmmakers have their favourite collaborators. Apart from his celebrated collaborations with Dhanush, director Vetri Maaran frequently teams up with Kishore. Unsurprisingly, the actor is all set to appear in the director’s upcoming film, Viduthalai Part 2. When asked if, at this point in time, it is an automatic yes for Vetri Maaran?,