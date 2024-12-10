All about love

The key to ensuring authenticity in a romantic film is to have a convincing equation between the lead characters, which could be challenging for actors in their maiden collaboration.

However, Anson Paul and Reba Monica John, who are teaming up for the romance drama, Mazaiyil Nanaigiren, say that they developed a good rapport and connection from the outset. “We have been able to share a great friendship because we both have similar personalities. I think that definitely helped bring the right kind of chemistry for the film,” says Reba.

The trailer for Mazaiyil Nanaigiren gives a glimpse of its story, involving Anson’s Jeeva declaring his love for Reba’s Aishwarya multiple times, even as the latter does not seem to reciprocate the same. It makes you wonder whether the male hero has a toxic shade to him, as there is only a thin line between desire and relentless obsession.

However, Reba and Anson set the record straight about the intentions of their characters. “I do not play a person who stalks his lover or disturbs her peace.

He only expresses his love for her and does not cross any boundaries. That is why he says, ‘You may not love me today, but I believe that you will one day. I will wait for you until then.’” Echoing her co-star’s sentiment, Reba says, “Initially, my character does not have the same emotions for him as he has for her. She has certain dreams and ambitions in life. Sometimes, relationships become distractions to your goals.” On the other hand, Anson quips, “Jeeva’s only goal is to earn her love and affection.”

Speaking of which, almost every love story defines the universal emotion in its own unique way. On Mazaiyil Nanaigiren’s unique approach to love, a cagey Anson says, “Every love story is different, and ours is a pure one that makes it clear that it is important not to suffocate anyone you love. If such respect is unconditional love, then so be it.”