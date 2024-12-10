Pa Ranjith-Vikram's 'Thangalaan' gets OTT premiere

After a long wait, Pa Ranjith and Vikram's latest outing, Thangalaan, has now premiered on Netflix. The film hit theatres on August 15 and opened to mixed reviews.

Thangalaan also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Hari Krishnan in prominent roles. The film is set in colonial India, where a fearless tribal leader clashes with a mysterious sorceress after helping the British uncover hidden gold in his village.

Tamil Prabha has contributed to the story along with Pa Ranjith and the two of them have written the screenplay along with Azhagiya Periyavan. The film's technical crew comprises DOP A Kishor Kumar, cinematographer Selva RK and music composer GV Prakash Kumar.

Thangalaan is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

The postponement of its OTT release appeared to be caused by challenges in securing a timely agreement with the streaming service. After prolonged discussions and resolving key issues, the film has now been discreetly released on Netflix.

This surprising development has excited fans who were eagerly waiting to watch the movie at home.

[With inputs from Online Desk]

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)