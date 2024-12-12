'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth turns 74, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin extends wishes

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

His distinctive style, larger-than-life characters, and unparalleled screen presence have endeared him to millions worldwide, solidifying his status as a cultural icon.

In a fitting tribute to the actor on his birthday, a statue of Rajinikanth was unveiled at the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple in Thirumangalam, Madurai, on December 11, ahead of his birthday.

The statue features Rajinikanth in his iconic role from the 1989 film Mappillai, which is fondly remembered by fans for its portrayal of the actor's larger-than-life persona. The statue honours Rajinikanth's immense contributions to Indian cinema and reflects his popularity among audiences.

Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles. With films spanning a wide range of genres and languages, his journey through the film industry has left an indelible mark.

Fans have continued to celebrate his unparalleled success in cinema, and today, social media platforms are flooded with tributes and well-wishes from all corners of the globe.