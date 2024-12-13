Simbu was the first choice for my role in 'Soodhu Kavvum’: Karunakaran

Eleven years ago, a three-film-old Karunakaran got his claim to fame playing Arumai Pragasam, in Nalan Kumarasamy’s debut directorial, Soodhu Kavvum. Today, he is the only recurring character in Soodhu Kavvum 2, helmed by SJ Arjun. However, the actor reveals that he wasn’t the original choice for the character.

Producer CV Kumar initially doubted his ability to pull off the pivotal character in the original film. “Honestly, even I wouldn’t have cast myself in the role if I was the producer,” Karunakaran admits candidly, adding, “Initially, CV Kumar sir had Simbu sir in mind for the role of Arumai Pragasam, while Nalan had planned to cast me in a different role.

The entire lineup would have been reshuffled, with Bobby Simha likely playing the police character. Fortunately, I vented my disappointment to Karthik Subbaraj, who spoke to CV Kumar sir on my behalf, which finally convinced him.”

On whether he was hesitant to play a grey-shaded role in his fourth film, Karunakaran gives an honest reply, “It was too early on in my career to be choosy about roles. I had quit my job just then, and I had to take up any role that would pay my bills.” While his performance as Arumai Pragasam caught enough eyes, it was the ‘Kasu Panam’ song that made him a household name. However, not many know that his choreography was altered due to an injury.

Taking the story all the way back to the shoot of Pizza, the actor narrates, “For the climax fight scene in Pizza, the director wanted it to feel natural. We shot it at Duraisamy Subway, where Vijay Sethupathi pushed me down during the scene, and my knee hit the road hard.

Back then, I couldn’t afford a medical scan. While shooting Soodhu Kavvum, I injured the same leg after jumping from a high compound wall. I had to undergo rigorous treatment, and I couldn’t use my leg for a while. Originally, Arumai Pragasam’s joy of getting money was to be shown through a dance across states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. After my injury, Nalan and choreographer Shereif adapted brilliantly, using a set and having me sit on a throne to avoid straining my leg,” says Karunakaran.

Apart from Soodhu Kavvum 2, the actor will also be seen in Siddharth’s Miss You this week. The film marks Karunakaran’s second collaboration with Siddharth after Jigarthanda.