Simbu was the first choice for my role in 'Soodhu Kavvum’: Karunakaran

Eleven years ago, a three-film-old Karunakaran got his claim to fame playing Arumai Pragasam, in Nalan Kumarasamy’s debut directorial, Soodhu Kavvum. Today, he is the only recurring character in Soodhu Kavvum 2, helmed by SJ Arjun. However, the actor reveals that he wasn’t the original choice for the character.
Producer CV Kumar initially doubted his ability to pull off the pivotal character in the original film. “Honestly, even I wouldn’t have cast myself in the role if I was the producer,” Karunakaran admits candidly, adding, “Initially, CV Kumar sir had Simbu sir in mind for the role of Arumai Pragasam, while Nalan had planned to cast me in a different role.
The entire lineup would have been reshuffled, with Bobby Simha likely playing the police character. Fortunately, I vented my disappointment to Karthik Subbaraj, who spoke to CV Kumar sir on my behalf, which finally convinced him.”
On whether he was hesitant to play a grey-shaded role in his fourth film, Karunakaran gives an honest reply, “It was too early on in my career to be choosy about roles. I had quit my job just then, and I had to take up any role that would pay my bills.” While his performance as Arumai Pragasam caught enough eyes, it was the ‘Kasu Panam’ song that made him a household name. However, not many know that his choreography was altered due to an injury.
Taking the story all the way back to the shoot of Pizza, the actor narrates, “For the climax fight scene in Pizza, the director wanted it to feel natural. We shot it at Duraisamy Subway, where Vijay Sethupathi pushed me down during the scene, and my knee hit the road hard.
Back then, I couldn’t afford a medical scan. While shooting Soodhu Kavvum, I injured the same leg after jumping from a high compound wall. I had to undergo rigorous treatment, and I couldn’t use my leg for a while. Originally, Arumai Pragasam’s joy of getting money was to be shown through a dance across states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. After my injury, Nalan and choreographer Shereif adapted brilliantly, using a set and having me sit on a throne to avoid straining my leg,” says Karunakaran.
Apart from Soodhu Kavvum 2, the actor will also be seen in Siddharth’s Miss You this week. The film marks Karunakaran’s second collaboration with Siddharth after Jigarthanda.
The actor had previously said that he was nervous about starring alongside an experienced actor like Siddharth. On how their relationship has evolved over the years, he shares, “During Jigarthanda, Siddharth sir, despite his experience, made everyone feel comfortable.
Though our chemistry worked well in the film, it took ten years for us to collaborate again.” With over 100 films and 12 years in the industry, Karunakaran remains pragmatic about his career. “A filmmaker once pitched a `28 crore project to me. I wasn’t confident I could bring in that kind of business. I avoid headlining films I can’t sell, though I do smaller-budget projects like Uppu Karuvad and Panni Kutty,” he says.
Coming up, Karunakaran has a slew of releases, including Thiru Manickam, which is hitting theatres next week; Nalan Kumarasamy’s Vaa Vathiyare; and Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya 44.
“I was mesmerised by Karthi’s portrayal of innocence in Meiyazhagan. In Vaa Vathiyare, I was fortunate to shoot extensively with him, playing his childhood friend and fellow police officer,” explains the actor. He adds that Thandel, Oho Enthan Baby, Photograph, and Aaryan are some other upcoming films.
Having acted with Rajinikanth in Lingaa, Karunakaran dreams of a role alongside Kamal Haasan. He shares an anecdote about the actor. “He was the first to invite the entire Soodhu Kavvum team to his house and even advised Nalan to stick with the same team for his next film,” he shares. He further adds that he also hopes to explore a fully negative role someday.
Karunakaran says he owes his career to his friends, Nalan Kumarasamy and Karthik Subbaraj, and his mentor, Sundar C. He says Nalan had the most important role to play, as he was the one who convinced Karunakaran’s father to let him pursue a career in acting. “My father was firmly against my decision to become an actor.
Nalan spent a lot of time convincing him. Though my father never fully agreed, he allowed me to act in Nalan’s short films,” he recalls, noting that to be the starting point. Now, of course, he says his father has come around. “Now, years later, he tracks all my releases and watches them on the first day,” says the actor.