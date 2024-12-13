Thambi Ramaiah, Samuthirakani return with 'Rajakili' exploring life's uncertainty and human values

Actors Thambi Ramaiah and Samuthirakani are once again gearing up to instil humanistic values through films, this time with Rajakili, which is releasing in theatres soon. Rajakili, much like Thambi Ramaiah and Samuthirakani’s earlier film, Vinodhaya Sitham, revolves around a man, who has to deal with a sudden realisation that he doesn’t have control over his life anymore.

On his proclivity to make films with heavy philosophical themes, the actor says, “That is the need of the hour, and sadly no one is making such films. I agree with your comparison of Vinodhaya Sitham and Rajakili. Both films discuss the uncertainty of life. I believe that if a person submits to the uncertainty of life and stays humble, he wouldn’t think of harming anyone. Rajakili will be a wake-up call to those who are drowned in a false sense of control,” he says, adding, “This film’s subject is perfect for someone of Rajinikanth sir’s stature but I am thankful to God for making me do this role.”

Thambi Ramaiah is confident that Rajakili will offer something unique to the audience. “90 per cent of films now open from the point of view of a young person, which limits its scope. A 30-year-old can tell one story; a 60-year-old can tell two or three. Rajakili uses this advantage. Vinodhaya Sitham benefited from this narration style. Such characters would have crossed the ‘heroism’ phase of life and can effectively advocate for groundedness.”

He further says, “At first, my son Umapathy worked as a co-director in the film; producer Suresh Kamatchi motivated him to direct the film as he gave helpful suggestions in making the screenplay crisp to suit the sensibilities of the current generation.”