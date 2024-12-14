Vikram’s next film announced

Vikram has joined hands with director Madonne Ashwin of Mandela and Maaveeran fame for his 63rd film. The film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63, is backed by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.

It marks Shanthi Talkies’ second collaboration with Madonne after last year’s Maaveeran. Details about the extended cast, crew, plot, and genre of the upcoming film are yet to be revealed by the makers. Shanthi Talkies is currently also backing actor Siddharth’s new film helmed by 8 Thottakal-fame Sri Ganesh.

Meanwhile, Vikram was last seen in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, which recently premiered on Netflix. He is currently working on Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, helmed by SU Arun Kumar of Chittha fame. The actor is also awaiting the release of the much-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram.

Madonne Ashwin’s maiden film Mandele, headlined by Yogi Babu, won him the Best Debut Film of a Director award and the Best Screenplay (Dialogue) award at the 68th National Film Awards. His sophomore film Maveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, was both a critical and commercial success.