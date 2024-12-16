Cast and crew announced for SK 25

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is set to join hands with filmmaker Sudha Kongara and music composer GV Prakash for his 25th film. The film, produced by Aakash Baskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner, was officially announced on Saturday after a formal pooja ceremony.

Tentatively titled SK 25, the film also stars actors Jayam Ravi and Atharvaa in crucial roles. It is worth noting that this marks Sivakarthikeyan's first multistarrer after Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga (2013), directed by Pandiraj.

The film marks the Tamil debut of actor Sreeleela, known for her role in the Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram and her special appearance in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran too is part of SK25. Fresh from the success of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan also has a project with director AR Murugadoss in the pipeline.

Last seen in M Rajesh's Brother, Jayam Ravi's upcoming projects include a film with Dada-fame director Ganesh K Babu; which was also launched on Saturday.