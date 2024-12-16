Swasika, Yogi Babu and more join Suriya 45

The producer of Suriya 45, Dream Warrior Pictures has been making a series of cast announcements over the past few days. On Sunday, the makers revealed that Yogi Babu, Lubber Pandhu-fame Swasika, veteran Malayalam actor Indrans, and Sshivada have been added to the film's cast.

As reported earlier, the yet-to-be-titled film is directed by RJ Balaji and stars Trisha as the female lead. The film marks Suriya's first collaboration with RJ Balaji. It brings Suriya and Trisha back together for the first time after 2005's Aaru.

Recently, composer Sai Abhyankar joined the project as a replacement for AR Rahman. Suriya 45 also reunites Suriya with his NGK producers and RJ Balaji with his Sorgavaasal makers, SR Prabu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures. Launched with a traditional pooja ceremony earlier this year, the film is still in preproduction.

Apart from Sai Abhyankar, the film's technical crew also includes cinematographer GK Vishnu. The producers are yet to reveal further details about the film's plot and characters.