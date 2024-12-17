Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi to headline a new Tamil film

Tamil actor Soori’s new film Maman commenced production on Monday with a small pooja ceremony. The film is directed by Prasanth Padiyaraj, best known for helming the Zee5 web series, Vilangu.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, last seen in Tamil in Pon Ondru Kanden, has been cast as the female lead. Veteran actor Rajkiran will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film, which will have music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

The film is backed by K Kumar of Lark Studios, who also backed Soori’s Garudan.

While Soori next has Viduthalai Part 2 up for release on December 20, Aishwarya Lekshmi also has a Telugu film with Sai Durgha Tej in the lineup.