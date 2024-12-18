Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Maharaja' rakes 82 crore in China, overtakes 'Baahubali 2'

Actor Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film Maharaja is making and breaking box-office records in China.

The latest update from the trackers is that the film has collected Rs 82 crore in China, surpassing Baahubali 2, which has reportedly made around Rs 80 crore. The film, which was released in China over two weeks ago, is also a critical success.

The film's combined net collection of India (Rs 104 crore) and China works up to Rs 186 crore.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja features a stellar cast including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natty Natraj. The story revolves around Maharaja (played by Sethupathi), a barber from Chennai who visits a police station to reclaim his stolen dustbin, only for the situation to take an unexpected turn, revealing deeper intentions.

Maharaja is produced by Sudhan Sundaram through his Passion Studios banner and Jagadish Palanisamy under his banner, The Route. It has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and editing by Philomin Raj.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)