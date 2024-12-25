Jukebox 2024: Familiar tunes, newer beats

How long does one hold old CDs and cassettes, which are not in use? As memories were rekindled in one of Tamil cinema’s best films this year, C Premkumar’s Meiyazhagan, a question arises about a generation’s taste in music even as they navigate recurring identity crises.

The year 2024 was all about ‘fitting in’ amidst rapid advancements in AI and sound design, while simultaneously embracing the charm of simpler, nostalgic tunes. Some of these songs tug at our heartstrings, offering a ‘call to home’, while others strike a chord despite being dismissed by the ever-critical voices of social media.

The year also saw debutants such as Sai Abhyankkar, Paal Dabba and Asal Kolaar soaring to magnanimous heights. It belongs to Sai Abhyankkar as Tamil cinema took in his independent singles Katchi Sera and Aasa Kooda as their own, thus paving him a concrete way into the industry with opportunities in the LCU’s new film Benz and Suriya 45.

The rise of singer-songwriter Paal Dabba was also witnessed as he churned out off-beat numbers like Makkamishi from Jayam Ravi’s Brother and made heads turn with the chartbuster Kaathu Mela.

The year had a lacklustre start, even as Railin Oligal, Ayalaa Ayalaa from 2023 kept listeners grooving to the beats. The lukewarm response to Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam meant underwhelming reception to AR Rahman songs like Ae Pulla and Jalali. But soon enough, Sean Roldan’s soulful tunes in Lover for Thaensudare and Usura Uruvi reverberated among youth, yearning for love and dealing with a broken heart.

He continued to hit sixers until the end of 2024 with Chillanjirukkiye and Aasa Orave from Lubber Pandhu, mending relationships one song at a time. Harish Kalyan has had yet another fantastic year, tasting the cricket film’s success as well as garnering millions of views for the Beer Song from the yet-to-be-released film Diesel.