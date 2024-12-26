From Shadows to Spotlight

In 2024, Tamil cinema’s most-anticipated films fell short of expectations, but smaller films led by fresh faces emerged as surprising gems. Projects like Jama, Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pillaigale, and Vaazhai stood out, as did some of the actors in these films.

Even in larger productions like Nandhan and Vettaiyan, new talents left a mark in intriguing supporting roles. From intense character portrayals to effortless charm, their versatility stands as a reminder that sometimes the smallest films can leave the biggest impact. Here are some of 2024’s breakout stars who hint at a bright future for Tamil cinema.

Vijay Kanishka (Hit List)

Vijay Kanishka carries the weight of expectations to prove his talent and uphold his father Vikraman’s legacy. In Hit List, where he stars alongside Sarath Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Sithara, Vijay not only confidently leads the film as his namesake but also earns his heroic moment.

Much of the film presents Vijay as a timid and fearful man, with little trace of traditional heroism. Yet, it is the actor’s portrayal of vulnerability and anxiety, as he fights to save his family from an abductor, that makes it more resonant than conventional bravado.

Asal Kolaar (Vettaiyan)

As the framed criminal Guna, Asal Kolaar becomes the emotional turning point of TJ Gnanavel’s film against extrajudicial killings. In his debut, Asal effortlessly channels helplessness—a rarely explored trait in mainstream cinema. His performance as Guna senses his impending death lingers long after the scene ends, the quiet resignation in his eyes making it all the more poignant. With Vettaiyan, Asal proves he is not only a musical talent but also an actor with a compelling screen presence, hinting at a promising future in acting.