From Shadows to Spotlight

In 2024, Tamil cinema’s most-anticipated films fell short of expectations, but smaller films led by fresh faces emerged as surprising gems. Projects like Jama, Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pillaigale, and Vaazhai stood out, as did some of the actors in these films.
Even in larger productions like Nandhan and Vettaiyan, new talents left a mark in intriguing supporting roles. From intense character portrayals to effortless charm, their versatility stands as a reminder that sometimes the smallest films can leave the biggest impact. Here are some of 2024’s breakout stars who hint at a bright future for Tamil cinema.
Vijay Kanishka (Hit List)
Vijay Kanishka carries the weight of expectations to prove his talent and uphold his father Vikraman’s legacy. In Hit List, where he stars alongside Sarath Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Sithara, Vijay not only confidently leads the film as his namesake but also earns his heroic moment.
Much of the film presents Vijay as a timid and fearful man, with little trace of traditional heroism. Yet, it is the actor’s portrayal of vulnerability and anxiety, as he fights to save his family from an abductor, that makes it more resonant than conventional bravado.
Asal Kolaar (Vettaiyan)
As the framed criminal Guna, Asal Kolaar becomes the emotional turning point of TJ Gnanavel’s film against extrajudicial killings. In his debut, Asal effortlessly channels helplessness—a rarely explored trait in mainstream cinema. His performance as Guna senses his impending death lingers long after the scene ends, the quiet resignation in his eyes making it all the more poignant. With Vettaiyan, Asal proves he is not only a musical talent but also an actor with a compelling screen presence, hinting at a promising future in acting.
Anna Ben (Kottukkaali)
Anna Ben has already made a mark with standout performances in Malayalam cinema (Kumbalangi Nights, Kappela, Helen). Adamancy is not an easy quality to portray for an actor. Yet, in her Tamil debut Kottukkaali, Anna delivers a fitting performance, embodying her character Meena’s stubbornness.
It is a quality that especially stands out when Soori’s Pandi whacks her with no remorse. With minimal dialogue and no overt emotional expressions, Anna’s portrayal of an unyielding, resolute woman feels remarkably effortless. Her quiet intensity drives the narrative, leaving a lasting impression.
Udhay Karthik (Family Padam)
Even in a Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran directorial with an ensemble cast, Udhay Karthik managed to stand out as an aspiring filmmaker discouraged by his circumstances.
While the role does not necessarily demand various expressive emotions, Udhay effectively conveyed his character’s frustration. Even when he takes up odd jobs to support his family, the character’s subtle body language conveys that he is doing it solely for financial reasons. Ultimately, Udhay’s restrained yet impactful performance anchors the film, adding depth to his character.
Pari Elavazhagan (Jama)
In his directorial debut and first lead appearance, Pari Elavazhagan is virtually unrecognisable as a theatre troupe artist always cast as Draupadi. He plays an effeminate man with ease, ensuring it never becomes a depiction of a transgender person. He effectively captures the vulnerability and self-doubt stemming from constant belittling, making us empathise with Kalyanam. Jama is a film where actors play dual roles—both as characters and as fictional figures for their play—and Pari masterfully differentiates between Kalyanam and his theatre roles. His expressions in the scene where Kalyanam mourns Karna’s death as Kunti speak volumes about his talent.
Preity Mukhundhan (Star)
In a film that begins as a slice-of-life story about Kavin’s Kalaiarasan and evolves into a broader narrative, Preity Mukhundhan’s brief yet memorable presence as Meera Malarkodi adds warmth to Kalai’s journey. While Star ultimately focuses on Kalai’s family and ambitions, director Elan ensures that Meera’s influence is felt, and Preity’s performance subtly underscores her impact on his life.
As Kalai’s supportive yet hesitant girlfriend, Preithy excels at capturing Meera’s emotional restraint in a relationship that gradually becomes one-sided. In the pivotal scene where Meera chooses to marry another man, Preity conveys her lingering regret through nuanced expressions.
Mamitha Baiju (Rebel)
After receiving praise for an effervescent performance in Premalu, Mamitha Baiju made her Tamil debut with Rebel. Although she may be the quintessential love interest here, Mamitha’s character is a strong woman with her own agency and political ideologies.
As a woman on the wrong side of justice, Mamitha portrayed Sara Mary John confidently, highlighting her privilege before she eventually grasps the oppression GV Prakash’s Kathiresan faces. With two contrasting roles, Mamitha has established her versatility and made it clear that she is poised for bigger things in Tamil cinema.
Suruthi Periyasamy (Nandhan)
After a few cameos and smaller roles, Suruthi Periyasamy—known for her stint on Bigg Boss—made her lead debut in Nandhan as the Sasikumar character’s supportive spouse Selvi.
While she is a supporting character, Selvi plays a pivotal role in shaping the narrative, guiding Sasikumar’s Ambedkumar to recognise the injustices he faces. Unlike conventional female leads, Selvi stands as a voice of reason and clarity, consistently calling out wrongdoing. Suruthi’s performance shines in emotionally charged scenes, particularly when Selvi endures physical assault, conveying the quiet strength that emerges from years of suppressed trauma.
Ponvel M (Vaazhai)
Alongside Raghul R, actor Ponvel M played a key part in a fine portrayal of childhood camaraderie in Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai. In a film with a heart-wrenching storyline, Ponvel’s Sivanaindhan, a pre-teen who develops an infatuation with a teacher, is equal parts adorable and relatable.
But even more than the rather empathetic portions of an adolescent boy, Ponvel excels in rendering deeper nuances as his character is in hunger and grief. Even when his dear friend and sister pass away, Sivanaindhan cries and eats, conveying the uncontrollable nature of these biological aspects.
Senthur Pandian (Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pillaigale)
The biggest strengths of the Prasath Ramar directorial lay in its authentic suburban setting and Sendhur Pandian’s performance. As Ravi, a young, jobless man from Madurai, Sendhur convincingly portrayed the mindset and behaviour of young adults in non-metropolitan towns.
In a narrative unfolding over the course of a day relying on performances, dialogues, and understated expressions, Sendhur’s confidence and authenticity shine through. Relying on nuanced expressions rather than overt messaging, his portrayal anchors the film’s exploration of personal growth.