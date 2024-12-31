Missed chances and masterpieces in Tamil cinema 2024

The first few months of this year were peculiar for Tamil cinema enthusiasts seeking engaging storytelling. We were served films with intriguing premises — some ambitious in content, others daring in form — but few truly delivered an overall satisfying cinematic experience. Take Captain Miller, for instance.

Despite its sporadic brilliance, it was hard to escape the sense that the film fell short of its potential, even as it slipped into a dependence on cameos and hero moments in the second half. Ayalaan was another bold idea, with its sci-fi premise and commendable VFX, but it faltered where it mattered most — the narrative joys.

Then came Blue Star, a film with so much going for it: endearing underdog characters, a vividly authentic Arakkonam backdrop, and earnest performances from Shanthnu and Ashok Selvan.

And yet, its conclusion felt off-kilter, leaving us with a bittersweet sense of what could have been. Singapore Saloon, from Gokul, gave us glimpses of his signature humour, carried ably by Sathyaraj’s impeccable comedic timing. However, the jarring pivot to saccharine sentimentality seemed an unwise detour, dampening what could have been a breezy entertainer. And this was just the fare January offered — a collection of films that danced around excellence but never quite stepped into its embrace.

By February, as Tamil cinema stalled, we turned our gaze toward other languages for solace. Malayalam cinema, true to its reputation, delivered a buffet of delights.

Premalu captured the tender, universal ache of young love, Brahmayugam mastered the art of authentic horror, and Manjummel Boys — with its beautifully nostalgic use of Ilaiyaraaja’s Kanmani Anbodu — created one of the most memorable theatre moments of the year. In fact, Manjummel Boys felt so warmly received in Tamil Nadu that it feels wrong not to include it in our achievements of the year.