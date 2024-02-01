Jiiva launches music label to encourage independent artists

Actor Jiiva has launched a music label titled Deaf Frog Records to support independent music artists and short filmmakers. The label was launched yesterday, coinciding with the 21st anniversary of his debut film Aasai Aasaiyaai.

The event was attended by film personalities like Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vishnu Vishal, Mirchi Shiva, Kalaiyarasan, Aadhav Kannadasan, Jithan Ramesh, Music Directors Vijay Antony, Santhosh Narayanan, Producer Ishari K Ganesh, and others.

Speaking at the event, Actor Jiiva said, "Deaf Frogs music label is built to produce songs and short films for independent artists. We've introduced more than 40 new directors through our parent company Super Good Films. We are proud to introduce independent artistes through Deaf Frogs as well."

Several singles and short films were released by the chief guests at the event.