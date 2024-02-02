Actor Vijay launches political party, names it Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has officially declared that his political party, "Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam" (TVK), will participate in the 2026 assembly general election. He made it clear that his party will neither contest in the 2024 parliament general election nor support any party. Through the official announcement, he put an end to speculations about his political entry that have been on for the last few months.

In his capacity as the president of TVK, Vijay acknowledged the social service undertaken by the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the actor's fan club. He emphasised the necessity of a political entity, stating that a voluntary organisation alone cannot bring about comprehensive social, economic, and political reforms; political power is essential.

Highlighting the current political scenario, the actor said, “Administrative malpractices and "corrupt political culture" on one hand, and "divisive political culture" which strives to divide our people into the lines of caste and religion, on the other hand, are posing challenges to our unity and progress.”

Elaborating on the expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu, Vijay said, “It is a fact that everyone, especially in Tamil Nadu, is yearning for a fundamental political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary, corruption-free efficient administration.”

Most importantly, politics should be based on the principles held close in Tamil Nadu, that all are equal in birth.

He further added that such a fundamental political change can only be made possible by one who has gained the love and affection of the people.