Shoot completed for sports drama 'Test'

The upcoming sports drama Test, which brings together Madhavan, Nayanthara, Meera Jasmine and Siddharth on screen, has completed filming. The film marks the directorial debut of producer Sashikanth of the YNot Studios. He has also written the script for the film.

The film’s technical crew consists of TS Suresh as the editor, Viraj Sinh Gohil as the cinematographer and Dinesh Subbarayan handling stunts.