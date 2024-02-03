First look of STR 48 out

Earlier, we had reported that actor Silambarasan would join forces with Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal-fame Desingh Periyasamy for a new film, tentatively titled STR 48. On Friday, marking Silambarasan’s birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s first look poster.

The poster shows Silambarasan as two characters staring at each other on a battlefield, hinting that he might be playing dual roles in the film. It is being produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under their banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. The details of the rest of the cast and crew of STR 48 are yet to be announced by the makers.

Silambarasan was last seen in the Obeli N Krishna directorial Pathu Thala. He starred alongside Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the film, which opened to mixed reviews and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.