WATCH | Manikandan's 'Lover' trailer explores toxic relationships, couple dynamics

The trailer of Lover, starring Manikandan, Sri Gouri Priya, and Kanna Ravi in the lead, was revealed today. The romantic drama, directed by Prabhuram Vyas of Live In web series fame, explores the tale of a couple who realise that their relationship has turned toxic over the years.

The boy has been fuelling the fire with his possessive and borderline oppressive behaviour towards his girlfriend, while she is struggling to find her way out without getting herself and him harmed.

The trailer feels more like an extension of the teaser which was released a while ago and features Manikandan as the toxic lover, who is dreaded by Sri Gouri's character. Kanna Ravi, on the other hand, plays a travel vlogger, whom Manikandan suspects to be the other guy in the relationship.

The film's technical crew includes Shreyaas Krishna as the cinematographer, Barath Vikraman as the editor and Rajkamal as the production designer.

Million Dollar Studios and M R P Entertainment, who backed Manikandan's hit film Good Night, are also producing Lover.

Lover will hit the theatres on February 9.

