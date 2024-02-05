Blue Star is based on my dream of an ideal society: S Jayakumar

Director George Lucas once said, “All films are personal.” The statement rings truer when someone — untouched by the grip of commerce and hype — makes their first film. Director S Jayakumar, who has debuted with the sports drama, Blue Star, begins by sharing the origins of this film. He says, “The film is based on my own experiences growing up in Arakkonam.” But he’s quick to clarify that Blue Star is not just about his nostalgia; it’s an attempt to open communication with the viewers. “I wanted to ask our society many questions and I have done that with this film. There’s also my dream of an ideal society that I could explore in this film,” he says.

In the film, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj plays a character named Rajesh, who hails from a dominant caste and heads a local cricket team. Rajesh starts off as a prejudiced individual who often clashes with the head of a rival cricket team (Ranjith, played by Ashok Selvan), who belongs to an oppressed community. However, Rajesh’s belief in his own sense of superiority crumbles when he notices where he’s placed in the hierarchy.

Jayakumar doesn’t think Rajesh transforms into a better person entirely. “I think he may not have banished all his beliefs,” he says with a smile. “He just becomes a friend to Ranjith, but yes, he begins reconsidering his value system. People like Rajesh, in real life, don’t behave this way and they don’t come out of their oppressive beliefs. But Rajesh just might. I don’t expect casteists to completely change, but I’ll be happy just to see them question their beliefs.” Jayakumar shares the inspiration behind this philosophy by quoting one of his favourite filmmakers. “Wong Kar Wai once said that the role of a screenwriter is to ask questions and not to answer them. The audience will learn the answer. This was running through my mind as I was writing my film.”

‘I wish to make a film about emperor Ashoka’

The inspiration behind Blue Star runs deeper than a quote from an auteur. Jayakumar, who also wrote the film, goes back to a distressing incident that was the starting point for the film—and which also directly influenced a scene. “There is a scene where Rajesh comes over to Ranjith’s house to collect debt and he calls Rajesh’s mom by name in a disrespectful manner.