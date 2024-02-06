I did 'Lal Salaam' for Rajini sir: Actor Vishnu Vishal

“Actually I have been turning it down, as I want to relish our bond and not let the business influence it anyway. But sir is keen on making a film with me. So, we might join hands at the right time, for the right script.” Interestingly, Vishnu shares a similar bond with Telugu star Ravi Teja too. The Tollywood star even co-produced his Gatta Kusthi. “Ravi Teja sir and I have a lot in common. Though we met only a few years ago, many of our values and thinking patterns aligned. He is full of love and he decided to collaborate with me for FIR and Gatta Kusthi within just one meeting. I am just thankful to God for these connections, they are completely unplanned.”

Lal Salaam is promoted as a sports film that carries a strong political message. Does Vishnu believe his personal views should align with the films he is part of? “Well, not exactly,” he replies instantly, “I am majorly unaware of politics around the world. But if an issue happens in front of my eyes, I take time to understand the situation and take an informed stand on it. I turned down the RX 100 remake offer as I felt it was being partial to women, and I did Gatta Kushti to show that every gender is equal. These are the few instances where I took a clear stand with my films.”

He goes on to explain that he is okay with doing a film, which carries a message unrelated to his lived-in experience. “I did Jeeva, just because I trusted Susienthiran sir. Being a cricketer I never faced any discrimination based on caste, but I cannot deny the core of the film, just because I got fair treatment. I believe in equality and freedom of speech. I have shared my contempt both even online whenever a section of our people act against it.”

Vishnu registers that he doesn’t believe in number games both in life and cinema, and he would rather wish to see everyone win together. “Life is treating us hard enough, so none of us should see each other as threats. I don’t think anyone can be happy by focusing on pulling others down. Ellarum serndhu jeikradhu dhaana vazhkai?” he says with a smile.