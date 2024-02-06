Mountains, ocean, and a memorable time: Actor Kanna Ravi's adventurous journey for 'Lover' film shoot

CHENNAI: When shooting for director Prabhuram Vyas’ debut film Lover, actor Kanna Ravi travelled to many scenic locations. “I usually never step out of Chennai except for shootings. But in Lover, I play an IT employee who is also a traveller. So, in keeping with the story, I got to travel to several breathtaking locations that I’ve never been to before,” says an excited Kanna.

Along with co-stars Manikanadan, Harish Kumar, Sri Gouri Priya, Nikhila Shankar and Harini, Kanna travelled to the West Coast. The first stop for shooting was at Gokarna, a scenic seaside town in Karnataka. “Gokarna was a beautiful location from where you could see the ocean on one side and mountains on the other. The waters were gentle and quaint shacks lined the beach, it was a breathtaking site. Our first scene was a sunset shot on a rare blue moon day.”

After the shoot, the actors explored the narrow lanes of the scenic town on motorbikes. Earlier, while travelling by road from Hubli to reach Gokarna, the unit had also filmed at tea shops and bridges along the Highway. “The shoot felt like a long, exhilarating drive with friends, so I had nothing to complain.”