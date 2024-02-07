Bharath-Janani team up for 'Ippadiku Kadhal'

CHENNAI : Actors Bharath and Janani’s romantic drama Ippadiku Kadhal, directed by Bharath Mohan, is all set to stream on Aha on February 9. The triangular love story also features debutant actor Sonakshi in a pivotal role.

Speaking about the film, director Bharath says, “After making Igloo in 2019, I wanted to showcase romance in a different dynamic. I attempted to show what true love is in my first film, but with Ippadiku Kadhal, I have explored the concept of life after love.”

Shedding light on the story and plotline, he explains that both Bharath and Sonakshi come from a depressing past in the film. “One of them is Tamil, while the other is from Kolkata. Life is cruel to both of them and they are unable to move away from it. Ippadiku Kadhal explores the complications that arise when both of them come together in a relationship.”

A diary and a conflict arising from it form a crucial part of the story of Ippadiku Kadhal which made the director choose the title. “Actor Bharath is not just a good actor, but also a talented performer as well. I wanted to show this side of the actor to people. He has done a phenomenal job in this film and Bharath has specifically mentioned that this is his best film to date,” he shares.