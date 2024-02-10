Kalidas Jayaram to star in 'Nila Varum Velai'

Actor Kalidas Jayaram has joined hands with Enna Solla Pogirai director A Hariharan for his next, titled Nila Varum Velai. Starring Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, the film goes on floors today and is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Opening up about the film, director Hariharan says, “It is a period thriller set in the 1970s. It also has supernatural and paranormal elements.” He then adds, “While Kalidas Jayaram plays the lead in the Tamil version, Sathyadev headlines it in Telugu.” The film also has Prabhu and Radikaa Sarathkumar in key roles.

On his casting choices, the director shares, “For the protagonist, I needed an actor who has not explored this genre before. Also, Kalidas’ performance in Thangam and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu led me to take this decision. Similarly, after watching Sathya in films like Thimmarusu, I was convinced that the audience will see him in a varied avatar in this film.”

Rahul Ramakrishna and Shatru play roles in Telugu that will be played by Vivek Prasanna and Deepak Paramesh in Tamil. On adapting the screenplay in Telugu, Hariharan says, “The story is relatable for both Tamil and Telugu audiences as they’re both lovers of the thriller genre,” he further explains, “We are planning to shoot in places like Chennai, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. But the story is set in a fictional town.”

Backed by Miracle Movies, Nila Varum Velai has cinematography by Mukessh Gnanesh, music by Vivek-Mervin, and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan.