Sasikumar-Lijomol Jose film titled Freedom

Sasikumar will next be sharing screen space with Lijomol Jose for a film titled Freedom. It is written and directed by Sathyasiva, who is known for helming Kazhugu and Savaale Samaali.

Sharing details on the storyline, Sathyasiva says, “This is a film based on a prison break that happened in Tamil Nadu during 1991-95. Sasikumar and Lijomol will play Sri Lankan refugees in the film. It will showcase the emotions of those who are wrongly convicted of crime.”

This is Sathyasiva’s second collaboration with actor Sasikumar after Naan Mirugamaai Maara in 2022. “My previous film with Sasikumar did not succeed commercially, but still had confidence in me, so I promised him that we would join hands again in the future. I presented him with the story of Freedom while narrating the script of Naan Mirugamaai Maara. He liked both of them and said we can do both. It is with his encouragement that I began working on this film,” reveals Sathyasiva.

“I loved Lijomol’s performance in Jai Bhim. This film required a strong female actor who can anchor herself and hold the film together,” he adds. Apart from Sasikumar and Lijomol, Freedom also stars KD Engira Karuppudurai-fame Mu Ramaswamy, Sudev Nair, Malavika Avinash and Bose Venkat.”

Freedom has music by Ghibran, cinematography by NS Uthayakumar and editing by Srikanth NB. The film is co-produced by Sujatha Pandian and produced by Pandian Parasuraman. Shot in Chennai and Kerala, the film is in the post-production stages and is expected to be released by the end of March or April this year.