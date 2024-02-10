SJ Suryah joins Vikram's Chiyaan 62

On Friday, the makers of Vikram’s next, tentatively titled Chiyaan 62, announced that SJ Suryah has joined the film’s cast. The upcoming film is helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the director of the recently released Chithha.

GV Prakash has been roped in to compose music Chiyaan 62. The film is is backed by Riya Shibu under the HR Pictures banner. It may be noted that Riya’s father Shibu Thameens bankrolled Vikram starrers like Irumugan and Saamy Square.

SJ Suryah was last seen in Jigarthanda Double X. He currently has Indian 2, D50, and Love Insurance Corporation in Tamil and Game Changer and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in Telugu, in various stages of production.