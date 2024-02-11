'I am going back to work, finally', says Samantha Ruth Prabhu, announces health podcast

NEW DELHI: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is returning to work after a seven-month hiatus and this time with a health podcast.

After completing the shooting of the Indian chapter of Prime Video series "Citadel" last July, the actor had announced a break from work to focus on her health.

In 2022, she had revealed her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune condition, ahead of the release of her film "Yashoda".

On Saturday, the 36-year-old actor shared a video on her Instagram Story announcing her comeback.