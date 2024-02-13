Tiger tales: Actor actor Shirin Kanchwala on her 'Mr Zoo Keeper' experience

CHENNAI: Shooting for the Pugazh starrer Mr Zoo Keeper has been both an unforgettable and challenging experience for actor Shirin Kanchwala, who plays the female lead in the film. “The story is about a simpleton who raises a tiger cub, mistaking it for a kitten. So, as the story proceeds, Pugazh and I had to shoot with tigers of different ages, from cubs to fully grown adults. For those segments, we travelled to a tiger park in Thailand, and we shot with real tigers. It was quite challenging and adventurous,” says Shirin.

The actors were given basic instructions on how to behave around tigers, by the trainers on the location. “While acting our scene, we had to simultaneously focus on certain points like one should stand only on the side of a tiger and not face it straight. We had to remain calm around them always. I also learned that tigers are moody. Due to the 2-year-long lockdown, they got used to being alone. When they were exposed to a lot of people on sets they got restless. For that reason, every hour, we had to shoot with a new tiger. By the end of that schedule, we had shot with around 300 tigers, of all ages and sizes,” smiles Shirin.

On her first day of shoot there, Shirin had to go and sleep on a tiger. “The director and cameraman were at a distance, filming everything using the zoom lens. The trainers were in the background, out of the camera’s field of vision. I kept the brief instructions of the trainers in mind and gave the shot. Later I saw in person that whenever the tiger yawned, all his teeth were visible. My mother, sitting near the director, got quite nervous every time the animal yawned,” laughs Shirin.

Was she ever scared to be near such risky carnivores? “It was scary, but I chose this script because I wanted to do something different. I also loved the social message about the preservation of nature and wildlife in the film. So I was prepared to give it my best even before I started shooting.”