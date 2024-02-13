Vishnu Vishal to launch brother Rudra with 'Oho Enthan Baby' opposite Mithila Palkar

CHENNAI: Actor Vishnu Vishal is all set to launch his brother Rudra into the Tamil film industry. Titled Oho Enthan Baby, the film is being produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, along with Romeo Pictures and D Company.
The upcoming film is being directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who is best known for acting in films like 5 Star (2002) and Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005). After a career in advertising, Krishnakumar returned to direct an episode in Prime Video’s anthology series, Modern Love Chennai, in which he directed Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji, starring Ritu Varma.
The title of the film, Oho Enthan Baby, is a reference to the famous song in the Gemini Ganesan film, Thennilavu in 1961.
On why he chose the title, Krishnakumar says, “First of all, I love that song. And also, ‘Baby’ is an endearing term people use to refer to their significant other, so I wanted to have that in my title and this fit the bill.” He then goes on to clarify, “Oho Enthan Baby is not a romantic comedy. It is more a romantic drama.”
While there are severeal films centered around relationships being released every year, Krishnakuma says Oho Enthan Baby is different. “This film has several layers to it. It is also a coming-of-age-film that follows Ashwin (Rudra), who is an aspiring director, trying to balance his love and career.”
He then adds, “Vishnu Vishal sir plays himself in the film, in an extended cameo. He comes at a very crucial point in the film.”
Oho Enthan Baby also has Mithila Palkar playing the female lead, marking her foray into the Tamil film industry. She is best known for appearing in the Netflix series Little Things and films like Karwaan and Katti Batti.
Darbuka Siva is composing the music for Oho Enthan Baby while Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada-fame Dani Raymond is handling the cinematography.
Pranav R is the editor while Rajesh is the art director.
The shooting for the film commenced with a pooja ceremony on Sunday.
While the makers are yet to announce details regarding the rest of the cast and crew, it has been learned that Oho Enthan Baby will be shot across cities like Chennai and Goa.