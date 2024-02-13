Vishnu Vishal to launch brother Rudra with 'Oho Enthan Baby' opposite Mithila Palkar

CHENNAI: Actor Vishnu Vishal is all set to launch his brother Rudra into the Tamil film industry. Titled Oho Enthan Baby, the film is being produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, along with Romeo Pictures and D Company.

The upcoming film is being directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who is best known for acting in films like 5 Star (2002) and Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005). After a career in advertising, Krishnakumar returned to direct an episode in Prime Video’s anthology series, Modern Love Chennai, in which he directed Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji, starring Ritu Varma.

The title of the film, Oho Enthan Baby, is a reference to the famous song in the Gemini Ganesan film, Thennilavu in 1961.

On why he chose the title, Krishnakumar says, “First of all, I love that song. And also, ‘Baby’ is an endearing term people use to refer to their significant other, so I wanted to have that in my title and this fit the bill.” He then goes on to clarify, “Oho Enthan Baby is not a romantic comedy. It is more a romantic drama.”