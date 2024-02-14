Arjun Das to make Malayalam debut with director Ahammed Khabeer's next

Actor Arjun Das is all set to foray in the Malayalam industry. The actor announced that he will be joining hands with director Ahammed Khabeer for a romantic comedy film which will have music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

In his X handle, he shared a picture with the director and wrote, "My very first Malayalam feature film. Super excited for this cute rom-com. A sweet love story directed by Ahammed Khabeer. Thank you for believing in me, Ahammed. A Hesham Abdul Wahab musical. Will surely need all your blessings, love, and support as always."

Director Ahammed is known for his films Madhuram (2021), June (2019) and the recent crime-drama web series Kerala Crime Files, which was released last year.