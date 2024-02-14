Arjun Das to make Malayalam debut with director Ahammed Khabeer's next

Actor Arjun Das is all set to foray in the Malayalam industry. The actor announced that he will be joining hands with director Ahammed Khabeer for a romantic comedy film which will have music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.
In his X handle, he shared a picture with the director and wrote, "My very first Malayalam feature film. Super excited for this cute rom-com. A sweet love story directed by Ahammed Khabeer. Thank you for believing in me, Ahammed. A Hesham Abdul Wahab musical. Will surely need all your blessings, love, and support as always."
Director Ahammed is known for his films Madhuram (2021), June (2019) and the recent crime-drama web series Kerala Crime Files, which was released last year.
Arjun Das, who was last seen in Aneethi last year, directed by Vasanthabalan, is awaiting the release of Por, helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. He will be starring alongside Kalidas Jayaram in the film which is a Tamil-Hindi bilingual.
The Hindi version is titled Dange and stars Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, with Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu in supporting roles. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan.
Meanwhile, director Ahammed Khabeer's Kerala Crime Files is getting a second season. This season marks the production debut of Ahammed’s latest venture, Monkey Business.
